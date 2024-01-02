Previous
Rain again! by bigmxx
Rain again!

Day 2 - It has been raining hard all day, with high winds so we decided to stay indoors and have an admin day!
Michelle

Mags ace
Beautiful green grass. It must love the rain. =)
January 2nd, 2024  
