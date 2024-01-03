Sign up
Photo 2558
No pot of gold!
Day 3 - When drove onto our local Bird Nature Reserve (Elmley) it was lovely and sunny by the time we drove up the long drive the heavens opened and a rainbow appeared!
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
