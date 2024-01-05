Previous
No, I'm not looking at you! by bigmxx
Photo 2560

No, I'm not looking at you!

Day 5 - This pheasant wouldn't look around at me it just walked slowly in the opposite direction!
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

essiesue
It thought if it couldn't see you, you couldn't see it.
January 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise