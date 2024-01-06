Previous
Splat! by bigmxx
Photo 2561

Splat!

Day 6 - Mr Google informs me this is called 'Chicken of the Woods' a new one on me as I've never seen one before!
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Splat is certainly the best name for it ! - great find , textures , colour hues ! fav
January 6th, 2024  
