Previous
Confused plant! by bigmxx
Photo 2562

Confused plant!

Day 7 - Apparently House Leeks flower May - August, obviously this one didn't get the message!
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely blooms!
January 7th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Blooming lovely!!
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise