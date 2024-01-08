Previous
Snowing! by bigmxx
Photo 2563

Snowing!

Day 8 - This was the sum total of our snow fall down South - thankfully, as I don't like it, I don't mind when it falls but then it starts to melt and looks messy!
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Feel the same way! Nice capture
January 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
Now that's a thought... What if it never melted?
January 8th, 2024  
