Photo 2563
Snowing!
Day 8 - This was the sum total of our snow fall down South - thankfully, as I don't like it, I don't mind when it falls but then it starts to melt and looks messy!
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown
ace
Feel the same way! Nice capture
January 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Now that's a thought... What if it never melted?
January 8th, 2024
