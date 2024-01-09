Previous
Not a Summers day! by bigmxx
Photo 2564

Not a Summers day!

Day 9 - Don't be fooled by this lovely blue sky it was only 1° and a freezing cold wind, but I was going stir crazy and needed a walk! I'm not sure what type of tree this is but it had all it's leaves, they were just brown and dried up!
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
702% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
So lovely to see the blue sky today. It's probably an oak as they keep their leaves until way after the Autumn
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise