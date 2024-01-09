Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2564
Not a Summers day!
Day 9 - Don't be fooled by this lovely blue sky it was only 1° and a freezing cold wind, but I was going stir crazy and needed a walk! I'm not sure what type of tree this is but it had all it's leaves, they were just brown and dried up!
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
2564
photos
43
followers
50
following
702% complete
View this month »
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
2564
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-S1
Taken
9th January 2024 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
So lovely to see the blue sky today. It's probably an oak as they keep their leaves until way after the Autumn
January 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close