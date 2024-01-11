Previous
Excuse me I'm taking a bath! by bigmxx
Excuse me I'm taking a bath!

Day 11 - This Lapwing spend a long time splashing around taking it's bath!
11th January 2024

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Monica
Really nice
January 11th, 2024  
