Previous
Soup with a view! by bigmxx
Photo 2567

Soup with a view!

Day 12 - As we are on a new year health kick we opted for taking homemade warming soup with us on our walk, rather than having cake and coffee!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
703% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
I see the steam! Nice capture.
January 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot and a great plan! My daughter and her husband always do an alcohol free January to get fit again ;-)
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise