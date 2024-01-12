Sign up
Soup with a view!
Day 12 - As we are on a new year health kick we opted for taking homemade warming soup with us on our walk, rather than having cake and coffee!
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
KWind
ace
I see the steam! Nice capture.
January 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and a great plan! My daughter and her husband always do an alcohol free January to get fit again ;-)
January 12th, 2024
