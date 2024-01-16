Previous
I don't like this weather! by bigmxx
Photo 2571

I don't like this weather!

Day 16 - It was down to -4° overnight, I hate the cold and didn't go out until 10am but it was still -2° so I put on lots of layers and went for a walk, I only lasted and hour and then I had to come back into the warm!
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
