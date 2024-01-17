Previous
Life's a balancing act! by bigmxx
Life's a balancing act!

Day 17 - I think this is a crow, it stood on one leg for ages just staring at me and then suddenly proceeded to hop on one leg along the fence where it took off from, I'm not sure if it had two legs or just one!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great shot - I think he is a Jackdaw, (with lighter feathers on his neck and back of his head) - a smaller member of the crow family - fav
January 17th, 2024  
