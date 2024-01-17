Sign up
Life's a balancing act!
Day 17 - I think this is a crow, it stood on one leg for ages just staring at me and then suddenly proceeded to hop on one leg along the fence where it took off from, I'm not sure if it had two legs or just one!
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great shot - I think he is a Jackdaw, (with lighter feathers on his neck and back of his head) - a smaller member of the crow family - fav
January 17th, 2024
