Photo 2573
I have my eye on you!
Day 18 - This Kestrel was hanging on as it was very windy, it was using it's tail as a type of rudder/buffer to aid it's balance, it done a good job as it sat there for ages!
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot ! fav
January 18th, 2024
