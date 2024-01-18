Previous
I have my eye on you! by bigmxx
I have my eye on you!

Day 18 - This Kestrel was hanging on as it was very windy, it was using it's tail as a type of rudder/buffer to aid it's balance, it done a good job as it sat there for ages!
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot ! fav
January 18th, 2024  
