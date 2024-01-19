Previous
Rather chilly! by bigmxx
Photo 2574

Rather chilly!

Day 19 - It was rather chilly overnight at around -5 and a lot of the leaves didn’t defrost all day!
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
705% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise