A flash of colour! by bigmxx
Photo 2575

A flash of colour!

Day 20 - Our walk was a cold one again this morning but it warmed up by 11am to 4! I love these Mohonia (Winter Sun) as they are such a bright cheery colour
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Carole Sandford ace
They are pretty. Lovely capture!
January 20th, 2024  
Mags ace
How beautiful!
January 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beauty - must go out to see if mine is in flower !
January 20th, 2024  
