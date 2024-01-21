Previous
Pretty in pink! by bigmxx
Pretty in pink!

Day 21 - I love this time of year when the blossom starts to appear (not sure how this survived the frosts), Mr Goggle informs me this is a Viburnum farreri
Michelle

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful viburnum and a lovely perfume !
January 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely little pink blossoms.
January 21st, 2024  
