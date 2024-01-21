Sign up
Photo 2576
Pretty in pink!
Day 21 - I love this time of year when the blossom starts to appear (not sure how this survived the frosts), Mr Goggle informs me this is a Viburnum farreri
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
2
0
Michelle
@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful viburnum and a lovely perfume !
January 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely little pink blossoms.
January 21st, 2024
