Lots of buds! by bigmxx
Lots of buds!

Day 22 - I'm surprised my Camilla still has it's buds after last nights high winds, luck we only had one casualty in the garden, a solar powered lit glass ball somehow blew off our table and smashed!
22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely and glad your damage was not too bad, we were lucky too.
January 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
You're going to have lots of beautiful blooms!
January 22nd, 2024  
