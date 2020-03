More Red, White, and Blue

This fun wind catcher was given to us by an elderly neighbor who had to move into a senior living center. It was in disrepair, but my clever husband fixed it and repainted it, even though I told him I didn't want it in the yard. Now I like it! lol The "cups" on each arm were busily spinning yesterday but I managed to get a shot off at a near-lull that lasted only seconds. :-)