Photo 418
Grandfather and Grandson Weekend
My husband (Pop Pop) and our thirteen-year-old grandson, Jordan, taking a break from a roofing project that Jordan came up for a few nights to help his grandpa finish. We are blessed!
11th June 2020
11th Jun 20
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987.
1235
photos
55
followers
81
following
115% complete
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
11th June 2020 12:35pm
Tags
family
,
grandparents
,
people
,
teenagers
