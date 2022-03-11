Previous
"Here's Winking At You!" by bjywamer
"Here's Winking At You!"

I don't know a lot about owls, but is it common for them to keep one eye closed? In all the photos I got yesterday of this owl facing me its right eye was shut...
Barb

@bjywamer
Bill ace
I'm not sure how common it is. We have a Screech Owl behind our house and it does this quite often.
March 12th, 2022  
Barb ace
@cwbill Do you know what kind of owl this is?
March 12th, 2022  
