Photo 750
Goat Buddies
These are only two of maybe 30 goats of all ages/sizes in a field near us. Was trying for a photo of just the brown one but these two young ones stuck together like buddies. :-)
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
2
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2214
photos
51
followers
76
following
205% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th March 2022 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
goats
,
livestock
Milanie
ace
They're cute little guys
March 31st, 2022
Barb
ace
@milaniet
Aren't they? Sometimes I wish baby animals could stay that size! The grownups aren't always so cute! LOL
March 31st, 2022
