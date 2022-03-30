Previous
Goat Buddies by bjywamer
Photo 750

Goat Buddies

These are only two of maybe 30 goats of all ages/sizes in a field near us. Was trying for a photo of just the brown one but these two young ones stuck together like buddies. :-)
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Barb

Photo Details

They're cute little guys
March 31st, 2022  
@milaniet Aren't they? Sometimes I wish baby animals could stay that size! The grownups aren't always so cute! LOL
March 31st, 2022  
