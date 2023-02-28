Sign up
Photo 927
Heading Home On Highway 200
Our Sunday drive was almost at its end when I snapped this photo through the windshield of our truck. Flathead River and the railroad is to the left in the photo.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
365
NIKON D5600
26th February 2023 3:38pm
winter
mountains
scenery
montana
What an amazing view!
February 28th, 2023
@olivetreeann
Yes, Ann, we are surely blessed to enjoy views like this one so close to home! Thanks for visiting and commenting!
February 28th, 2023
