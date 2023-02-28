Previous
Heading Home On Highway 200 by bjywamer
Photo 927

Heading Home On Highway 200

Our Sunday drive was almost at its end when I snapped this photo through the windshield of our truck. Flathead River and the railroad is to the left in the photo.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Barb

@bjywamer
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
What an amazing view!
February 28th, 2023  
Barb ace
@olivetreeann Yes, Ann, we are surely blessed to enjoy views like this one so close to home! Thanks for visiting and commenting!
February 28th, 2023  
