Happy 77th, Ken!

Ken's birthday is actually on July 4th (born with a bang, I am sure! lol), but our family can't come up to celebrate with us that day due to work commitments. Instead of a birthday cake Ken requested a strawberry rhubarb pie. Didn't have any candles (and 77 of them would have brought out the fire department lol); thus, the #1 candle. Fitting, tho', as Ken is #1 in my book!