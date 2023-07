On The Alert!

While visiting our friend's farm this beautiful whitetail doe came out from the brush and paused in the driveway. She was not happy about our presence even though we were some distance away. She repeatedly stomped her one front foot. Soon after, here came her two babies! Only managed to photograph one of the fawns as they quickly followed their mom out of sight.



