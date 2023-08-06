Sign up
Previous
Photo 1044
Logan Alexander
Taken by this proud Nana just before his baptism as a follower of Christ Jesus... He will be 12 this month! :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so very appreciated!
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2861
photos
56
followers
73
following
286% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th August 2023 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
boys
,
people
,
grandsons
