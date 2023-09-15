Previous
Next
Country Veterinarian Jigsaw by bjywamer
Photo 1057

Country Veterinarian Jigsaw

I think this was a 750 piece one. Did it awhile back. The upper portion was challenging with all the flowers on the trees. Working on a 1000 piece one now. It will be awhile before it gets finished so I can put a photo of it up here.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise