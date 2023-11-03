Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1072
Female Hooded Mergansers
This is the first time I have seen these ducks. Had to look them up on the internet to be sure of my ID. The males look quite different from the females. Nice to see a new variety!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
3rd November 2023
3rd Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2915
photos
56
followers
74
following
293% complete
View this month »
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
1070
1071
1072
Latest from all albums
755
1070
756
1071
371
757
404
1072
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
3rd November 2023 11:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
ponds
,
montana
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close