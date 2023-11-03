Previous
Female Hooded Mergansers by bjywamer
Photo 1072

Female Hooded Mergansers

This is the first time I have seen these ducks. Had to look them up on the internet to be sure of my ID. The males look quite different from the females. Nice to see a new variety!

3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

