Previous
Photo 1087
The Frost Continues...
We have no snow on the ground, so the frost everywhere makes for some Christmasy looking photos.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
2
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2945
photos
55
followers
74
following
297% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
18th December 2023 10:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
frost
,
montana
LManning (Laura)
ace
Excellent!
December 19th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Wonderful!
December 19th, 2023
