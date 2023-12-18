Previous
The Frost Continues... by bjywamer
The Frost Continues...

We have no snow on the ground, so the frost everywhere makes for some Christmasy looking photos.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent!
December 19th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful!
December 19th, 2023  
