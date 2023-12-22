Previous
Pretty Poser by bjywamer
Pretty Poser

The only deer we saw today but at least she posed nicely for me. :-)

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always much appreciated!
Barb

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a cute capture.
December 22nd, 2023  
