Merry Christmas, Everyone!

This is the latest 1000-piece puzzle I put together. It's entitled "Christmas Books". It was way easier and more fun than the last puzzle I did which seemed to take forever to complete. Tomorrow I have a brand new one to begin when our grandsons are here for our family gathering. It is also Christmas-themed. Think I'm on a roll now! LOL



