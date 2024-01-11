Sign up
A Snowy Evening...
We hadn't had any appreciable snowfall yet this year but it finally arrived...just in time for our snowblower to fail to start!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so much appreciated!
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
backyard
,
montana
