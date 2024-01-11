Previous
A Snowy Evening... by bjywamer
A Snowy Evening...

We hadn't had any appreciable snowfall yet this year but it finally arrived...just in time for our snowblower to fail to start!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so much appreciated!
11th January 2024

