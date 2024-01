"Birds Of A Feather?"

They say birds of a feather flock together, but when it gets to -20 F these birds don't care about any sayings. They are just hungry! We had starlings, sparrows, and I think, a couple of juncos and maybe a house finch or two. This feeder was literally mobbed today by hungry birdies. :-)



P.S. I think there were probably a couple of doves and even a red-winged blackbird at some point.



