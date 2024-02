Day 13 Flash of Red

Okay! So, I'm not entirely sure how I ended up with this conversion of my original image, which I will post in my Other Favs album. I did convert to b&w, messed around with presets, and tried my hand at masking. Couldn't figure out how to remove the mound of snow in the background so decided to quit once I got an approximate result I was looking for. Trial and error seemed to work better than trying to read about masking...



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs.

Always so appreciated!