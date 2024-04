Bighorn Sheep

This guy was all by himself and a bit of a distance away for the lens I had on. Ken actually spotted him. :-) Because of my still bum knee I couldn't get out of the truck for a better perspective. So, had Ken lower his window and took the shot from where I was sitting in the truck. This ram was the only wildlife we saw in more than a hour's drive. We were searching for an elk herd a friend had told us about. Maybe next time...