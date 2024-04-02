Previous
Squeaker by bjywamer
Photo 1149

Squeaker

My husband calls this little fella (or girl?) Squeaker. He or she comes every day to the feeder holding sunflower seeds. I (and my cats 😁) love watching Squeaker's antics.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Louise & Ken ace
How precious! (Ken gives the squirrels a first feeding before I'm up and noticed one of ours is nursing babies...somewhere nearby!)
April 3rd, 2024  
