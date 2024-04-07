Sign up
Photo 1152
Anniversary Photo
Tomorrow we will celebrate 57 years of marriage! All glory and credit to God! Our mutual faith saw us through the many ups and downs of married life. Trusting that "the best is yet to be"... Love you, Ken!
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
people
,
marriage
,
portraits
,
man and wife
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice
April 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
@pdulis
Thanks, Peter! Are you still in Florida? If so, hope you are having a grand time there!
April 8th, 2024
