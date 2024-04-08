Previous
Our wedding reception...57 years ago!! by bjywamer
Our wedding reception...57 years ago!!

Look at all that wavy hair Ken had! Still handsome, despite the hair loss!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated! And thanks for the anniversary wishes to all who have acknowledged our special day!
Barb

Love love love! Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️
So sweet. Happy Anniversary!
