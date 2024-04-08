Sign up
Our wedding reception...57 years ago!!
Look at all that wavy hair Ken had! Still handsome, despite the hair loss!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated! And thanks for the anniversary wishes to all who have acknowledged our special day!
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
Casablanca
ace
Love love love! Happy Anniversary ❤️❤️
April 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So sweet. Happy Anniversary!
April 8th, 2024
