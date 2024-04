Gigantic Sweet Rolls

For our anniversary yesterday we took a drive to Plains, Montana to have lunch at the Butcher's Nook, a Mennonite restaurant. They have a wonderful bakery there! We were too full from our lunch to eat anything more, so bought these delicious sweet rolls to bring home. We split one to have with our morning coffee today. Simply yummy!



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!