Photo 1157
The Wild Blue Yonder
Today was a gorgeous day, so we took a very long drive in a direction we hadn't gone in a long time. Enroute home we saw this parasailer. Fun to capture something different for a change! 😊
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
14th April 2024
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
sky
,
hobby
,
activity
