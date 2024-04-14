Previous
The Wild Blue Yonder by bjywamer
The Wild Blue Yonder

Today was a gorgeous day, so we took a very long drive in a direction we hadn't gone in a long time. Enroute home we saw this parasailer. Fun to capture something different for a change! 😊

