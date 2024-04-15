Previous
Plains, Montana Mansion? by bjywamer
Photo 1158

Plains, Montana Mansion?

Saw this while in Plains on our anniversary. Thought it looked intriguing!

15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Louise & Ken ace
Depending on how far back it goes to when it was built, it well might have been!!! It's hard a rough time, but I'll bet it was lovely in its day!
April 17th, 2024  
