Previous
Maybe it's time to flee...? by bjywamer
Photo 1159

Maybe it's time to flee...?

Only one deer paused to look straight at us. The others seemed to be considering which way to run!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
317% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise