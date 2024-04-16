Sign up
Previous
Photo 1159
Maybe it's time to flee...?
Only one deer paused to look straight at us. The others seemed to be considering which way to run!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th April 2024 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
deer
,
montana
