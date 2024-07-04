Previous
"A Daisy A Day..." by bjywamer
"A Daisy A Day..."

My daisies are in full bloom right now. I like that they last longer than my other flowers when brought in for a bouquet. :-) Here is a link to Jud Strunk's 1973 song by the same title:

https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=daisy+a+day#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:a4f2bcd3,vid:TB6GI8NjuUI,st:0

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so appreciated!
Joan Robillard ace
I loved that song. He came from Maine and we were proud of him.
July 4th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
July 4th, 2024  
Barb ace
@joansmor That's interesting, Joan! Never knew that. And had never really listened to the lyrics before today, even though I knew the melody and chorus! I love it, too! Thanks for stopping by! And Happy Independence Day to you! :-)
July 4th, 2024  
