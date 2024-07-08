Previous
First Sunflower Blossom by bjywamer
First Sunflower Blossom

So enjoyable to see our sunflowers (all volunteers, probably planted by birds) beginning to blossom. These rusty orange-colored ones are my favorite, by far!
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Barb

@bjywamer
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very beautiful.
July 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Sunflowers are magnificent things
July 8th, 2024  
