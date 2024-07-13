A Concerned Mom...

These tiny, twin fawns somehow got separated from their mom by the barbed wire fence and were searching for a way through it when we came along the road. We watched as one of them tried to push through the fence and nearly got hung up on the barbed wire. Thankful that it did make it through! But that left the other little fawn separated from both the mom and its twin. It wandered up and down the fence and even crossed the road in front of us, away from where the mom was. We stopped so we could alert other motorists of its presence and waited until it finally got through the fence on our side of the road. Will post a photo tomorrow of that little fawn. So glad it didn't get hit by a car!



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!