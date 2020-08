Brother-In-Law

My brother-in-law (and my hubby) spent a very LONG day attempting to fix a water leak that had appeared in his lawn. They had to dig down over 5 feet to get to the water line. My husband ran the excavator and then brother-in-law had to get down in the hole for the remainder of the job. Very hot and dirty work and frustrating, as the leak was still not fixed when we left their home to come back to ours. :-( Thankfully, the solution was finally found around 6 p.m. that evening!