Unexpected... by bjywamer
Unexpected...

Last evening as we were watching TV we suddenly heard a very LOUD crash. We couldn't imagine what it might be. Because it sounded as though it came from our back deck, I went out there to check things out. I was shocked to find that a very large portion of a backyard tree had broken off and fallen into the yard! It had fallen over the cable run where we hook up Trapper multiple times each day. So thankful that neither Trapper nor one of us were out there at the time! I think it would have severely injured or even killed anyone it fell on! God's protection, I have to believe! Also thankful it didn't hit our deck or the roof of our home!
Barb

Casablanca ace
Goodness, that was a shock then! Glad no-one was injured. A bit of firewood there to season up for the Winter in a year or two! Don't know if you have a woodburner, it is always the first thing I think of when I see a fallen tree as we do.
July 8th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh wow, that is not good. I'm glad no one was hurt.
July 8th, 2024  
Barb ace
@casablanca We don't have a way to burn wood here at our home. Ken always gives wood scraps from his shop to our friend who heats his garage that way. Guess he'll have enough for the whole winter with this haul.
July 8th, 2024  
