Unexpected...

Last evening as we were watching TV we suddenly heard a very LOUD crash. We couldn't imagine what it might be. Because it sounded as though it came from our back deck, I went out there to check things out. I was shocked to find that a very large portion of a backyard tree had broken off and fallen into the yard! It had fallen over the cable run where we hook up Trapper multiple times each day. So thankful that neither Trapper nor one of us were out there at the time! I think it would have severely injured or even killed anyone it fell on! God's protection, I have to believe! Also thankful it didn't hit our deck or the roof of our home!