Amish Mom And Kids

The store we visited yesterday was formerly owed by Amish folks. Although it changed hands last year and is now owed by a Mennonite couple, the Amish families in the area still frequent it. So do a lot of tourists! It is always a busy place in the summer. I was careful to take this photo from a distance, with my long lens, since the Amish don't use cameras, typically, and avoid having their photographs taken. Felt this one was safe to post as no one is identifiable in it.



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!