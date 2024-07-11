Sign up
Previous
225 / 365
Heading Home Yesterday...
A long view of the road on our friend's ranch that eventually took us back to the main highway and home...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very much appreciated!
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
3
3
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3321
photos
71
followers
96
following
61% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extras #1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
scenery
,
roads
,
montana
Casablanca
ace
"The Long and Winding Road" comes to mind
July 11th, 2024
Heather
ace
This is such beautiful land, Barb! And I love your composition with the road taking us to the mountains in the distance! Fav
July 11th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Stunning
July 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
