Window Mural At Market by bjywamer
226 / 365

Window Mural At Market

This is a scene on one of the windows at the grocery we frequent. Have always just sort of overlooked it until sitting right in front of it is our truck yesterday before I went inside to shop.

13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
