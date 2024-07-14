Sign up
Previous
227 / 365
Lover Boy Pippi
This cat is so photogenic! I can't resist frequently capturing a shot of him! 😁
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras #1
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th July 2024 7:29am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
cats
,
felines
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello, Pippi kitty!
July 14th, 2024
