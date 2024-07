My Servant-Hearted Hubby

We have a single lady friend who is caregiver for her 90 year old mom and who, until recently, was also tending to a large herd of cows on their farm. Ken and another fellow from our church have often helped with various things around the property. Here, he is helping our friend install a window air conditioner for their house trailer. With our current extreme heat, I know our friend was so grateful for the assistance.



